Palliative care to be provided at community-level

Community-level health professionals will now be trained and certified in palliative care.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says they’ve identified the need to provide this service at community level.

Chan says the Society in partnership with TISI Sangam College of Nursing will provide accreditation of the Community Palliative Care Program which will focus on upskilling sixty community health workers.

“A cancer patient can be in palliative care, it does not necessarily mean what stage they are at. However, they do come to a stage where they are dependent on the family and they are bed-bound. Eventually, we are hoping that we could expand the services as not only cancer patients require palliative care. There are patients with other comorbidities who also require palliative care.”

Chan says the community health professionals will also look at childhood cancer.

TISI Sangam College of Nursing will graduate successful participants with a Certificate of Attainment.

The course will up-skill participants with essential traits like respect for patients, compassion, and empathy.