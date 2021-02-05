Palau pulls out of the Pacific Islands Forum

After recent events, the Government of Palau will be terminating its participation in the Pacific Islands Forum.

This comes after this week’s contentious vote for Secretary-General.

Cook Islands former Prime Minister Henry Puna has been appointed the new Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Puna’s appointment signals the conclusion of Secretary-General Dame Meg Taylor’s tenure after having served in the role for over six years.

In a statement, Palau says the process regarding the appointment of the Secretary-General has clearly indicated to them that unity, regionalism and the Pacific Way no longer guide the Forum.

It adds that in this difficult global economic situation and without further participation in the Pacific Islands Forum, the Republic of Palau cannot justify its current embassy expense in Suva, Fiji and formally advises Fiji of its decision to close its embassy in Fiji.

Palau says that it deeply regrets this situation and trusts that its warm bilateral relationship with Fiji will continue undiminished.