Pal recalls memories of Independence

There was never a dull moment in the lead up to Fiji’s Independence Day, as the entire nation prepared for the weeklong event.

Among them was Roshni Pal, a form six student who along with her friends were tasked to perform the traditional Indian welcome ceremony.

The former Dudley High School student says they had to rehearse their traditional dance item for weeks.

“We were picked by our teachers to do the actual garlanding of Prince Charles and Ratu Mara on Independence Day and leading up to it. So it was a very momentous occasion for us as 17-year-old’s then.”

The mother of two says there are no perfect words to describe the events of 10th October 1970

The retired FNPF worker has preserved a number of memories from the historic event, including the Independence Day coin and the sari she wore for the ceremony.

An emotional Pal recalls dancing around the pole when the Union Jack was lowered and our new Fijian flag was raised for the first time.

“It took everyone to silence, it is difficult to not become emotional about that day even now.”

This year Fiji will mark 50 years of Independence on 10th October and a number of events have been planned for celebrations.