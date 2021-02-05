Home

Pal not allowed in virtual USP Council meeting

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 5, 2021 10:51 am

Ousted University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia has not been allowed to enter the USP Council meeting that’s currently underway.

Pal has tweeted that he is waiting to join the virtual meeting via the internet but has not been allowed to join.

Speaking to FBC News from Brisbane Australia, Pal says he is not aware why he has been blocked from the meeting but says he is not surprised at the move.

He says he is still hoping to enter the proceedings via Zoom.

The meeting has been called after the Fijian government deported Pal and his wife Sandra Price yesterday.

Pal insists he is still the Vice-Chancellor and plans to run the affairs of the University from another regional campus.

Samoan Education Minister, Loau Keneti Sio, confirms that moving the University Headquarters to Samoa is on the agenda of the Council meeting today.

