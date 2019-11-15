Pal: I will leave it to the council to decide

University of the South Pacific suspended Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia says whether his removal from the position was legal or not it will be left to the USP Council to decide.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News this morning for the first time since his suspension, Professor Ahluwalia says if something concrete comes up from the investigations, this will be a matter for the council to decide.

Professor Ahluwalia has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an independent investigation relating to allegations of misconduct and breaches of USP policies and procedures.

We will have more on this soon.