Pakistan can't afford to shutter cities to prevent virus: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan cannot afford to implement the type of large-scale urban lockdowns the west is undertaking as it tries to slow the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

In Pakistan, home to megacities such as Karachi with millions of people living in close proximity, Khan said such a move was considered early on but officials feared it would devastate the country’s fragile economy.

“The Pakistan situation is not the same as that of the US or Europe ..25 percent of our population is living in grave poverty”, Khan said in a televised address to the nation.

“If we shutdown the cities – people are already facing difficult circumstances – we will save them from corona at one end, but they will die from hunger on other side,” he added.

Pakistan has however closed cricket stadiums, schools, colleges and universities, Khan noted. The South Asian nation is considered vulnerable to the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.