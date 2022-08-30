Paintball Pacific – a virtual game turned into reality

Dhirish Kumar has turned a virtual game into reality.

A first of its kind in the capital city, the former teacher’s business, Paintball Pacific was inspired by his younger sibling’s love for online games.

“I actually was watching my little brother play some play-station and also some of the games, and that’s where the idea came – to actually bring the virtual feeling to reality, that’s where paintball came.”

Kumar says this is a family-friendly business, which everyone can enjoy.

“I designed the setting as such that everyone can come and play. It’s an inclusive sport and there shouldn’t be any barriers to this sport. Also, for the families, friends – they can come down here.”

The $45,000 investment has drawn a lot of interest from both children and adults – not only in Suva but from other parts of the country as well.

Kumar has plans to expand his business to the Western and Northern divisions.

The business had a soft opening early this month, but will officially open early next month.