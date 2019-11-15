PAFCO to possibly expand operations

Government is looking at ways to expand operations at the Pacific Fishing Company in Levuka, Ovalau.

While on tour in Levuka, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum also took time out to visit and speak with the management and workers of PAFCO.

Sayed-Khaiyum says over the years Levuka has now been very well known for PAFCO and the company is an integral part of the economy of Levuka.

He says that it provides employment not only to the people living in Ovalau but also in the Lomaiviti group so for government Levuka is a very important and strategic location as far as PAFCO is concerned.

“Looking at how we can expand the operations in PAFCO, looking at some opportunities of canning skip jack tuna. It will require some work at the wharf and we are looking at some options regarding that.”

PAFCO now employs 800 Fijians compared to 680 a few months back.