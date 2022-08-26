PAFCO reviewing its products

Raiyum says they have been marketing their products in the Pacific Island countries and are slowly moving to push into Australia and New Zealand. [File Photo]

The Pacific Fishing Company is currently reviewing its products for both the local and the international markets.

While making their submissions to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the PAFCO 2018 Annual Report, Chief Executive Sayid Raiyum says Sunbell Red remains one of the most well-known brands for PAFCO as it is the only brand locally that has the highest customer loyalty and following in the country.

Raiyum says they’re looking at increasing their market share as they work to achieve their target this year.

“The other implementation required is our products reviews therefore over these years we have been reviewing and introducing our products, Levuka Special was one of our new brands that was introduced in 2020. There was a Chillie Garlic that was introduced as well. That did not take well to the market so we have removed it from the shelves at the moment, we are left with 10 products, Levuka Special being the latest one.”

Raiyum says they have been marketing their products in the Pacific Island countries and are slowly moving to push into Australia and New Zealand.

PAFCO is working hard on is ensuring that their exports are also introduced and grown through their local distributor Punjas.