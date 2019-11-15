PAFCO donates food items to assist health care workers

Levuka based Pacific Fishing Company Limited today donated food items to the Health Ministry to assist the frontline health care workers in this difficult time.

Company Chair Iqbal Jannif says they recognize the hard work put in place by the health care professionals.

Ministry of Health Incident Management Team member, Dr. Dashika Balak says the donation will be handed to the workers in the quarantine facilities.

“This is going to relieve these frontline health care workers because they have been working overtime, day in night out and sometimes they don’t even have proper meals to feed themselves, sometimes they don’t even have time so at least this donation is going to assist them.”

PAFCO today donated over forty cartons of canned fish.