PAFCO commended for maintaining jobs during COVID pandemic

The Pacific Fishing Company in Levuka is giving people on the island jobs and a way to support their livelihoods during the current economic crisis.

This was highlighted by Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar while on a tour of the factory during her trip to Levuka.

Kumar says it is encouraging to witness more tuna is still being brought to the factory enabling there to be more production and sustenance of jobs.

Meanwhile, she also highlighted that there needs to more effort made in restoring some of the buildings within the heritage site since the aftermath of Cyclone Winston.

The Minister also discussed work to continue the beautification of the town, projects that are being planned to be undertaken in Levuka.