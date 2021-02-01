Padarath’s case moved to Lautoka

Convicted felon Ben Padarath’s case has been transferred to the Lautoka Anti-Corruption Court.

The Suva Magistrates Court ruled this morning that the alleged offences were committed in Lautoka and fall under the jurisdiction of the judiciary in Fiji.

He appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court charged with sedition, attempting to defeat the course of justice, destroying evidence and disobedience of lawful order.

He has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

It is alleged that on or about 28th March, Padarath did an act with seditious intention or uttered seditious words by posting information pertaining to an ongoing FICAC investigation on Facebook with an intention to bring hatred or excite disaffection against the administration of justice in Lautoka.

Padarath also allegedly attempted to defeat the course of justice by posting information about the ongoing investigation. It is also alleged that he destroyed his mobile phone knowing that it may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding.

Three days later, Padarath also allegedly disobeyed a lawful search warrant.

He has been further remanded in custody and a bail ruling will be made on the 8th of next month in Ba where the Magistrate will be based.

Padarath who has pleaded not guilty to the charges has been transferred to Natabua Remand Centre in Lautoka.