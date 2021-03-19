Padarath charged with sedition

Convicted felon Benjamin Padarath appeared in the Suva Magistrates court this afternoon facing fresh charges.

Padarath is charged with sedition, attempting to defeat the course of justice, destroying evidence and disobedience of lawful order.

He has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

It is alleged that on or about 28th March, Padarath did an act with seditious intention or uttered seditious words by posting information pertaining to an ongoing FICAC investigation on facebook with an intention to bring hatred or excite disaffection against the administration of justice in Lautoka.

Padarath also allegedly attempted to defeat the course of justice by posting information about the ongoing investigation.

It is also alleged that he destroyed his mobile phone knowing that it may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding.

Three days later, Padarath also allegedly disobeyed a lawful search warrant .

FBC news understands Padarath was taken into custody on Monday.

He has been remanded in FICAC custody for tonight and will be produced in the Suva Magistrates court tomorrow morning for bail and jurisdiction ruling.