Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|Partially vaccinated Church Ministers not to attend engagements|Village sends positive patients to remote farms|More than 14,000 children received their COVID jabs|Fiji on the verge of achieving 70 percent target|Failure to wear face masks concerning|Six new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |
Full Coverage

News

Pacific youth unify for strong voice

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 27, 2021 4:01 pm

Young Pacific people from around the world gathered last week to collaborate and unify youth advocacy and engagement in climate policy.

The gathering was the largest mobilization of youth in the lead-up to COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

Supported by the UK government, the gathering built the momentum of youth efforts towards accelerating climate action in the region.

Article continues after advertisement

At the end of the two-day event, the participants presented the Youth4Pacific Declaration on Climate Change to the British High Commissioner to Fiji, George Edgar.

Samoan Youth and Climate Activist, Okalani Mariner says global leaders should respond to the challenge of this time with an intersectional lens prioritizing justice that promote an inclusive and just world.

“Climate forced displacement is not an adaptation measure and urge that gender justice and human rights be integrated with all climate responses and that putting the Pacific before profit is of paramount importance.”

More than 600 participants from 33 countries joined the Youth4Pacific gathering to talk about the future of our planet.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.