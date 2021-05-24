Pacific youth unify for strong voice

Young Pacific people from around the world gathered last week to collaborate and unify youth advocacy and engagement in climate policy.

The gathering was the largest mobilization of youth in the lead-up to COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

Supported by the UK government, the gathering built the momentum of youth efforts towards accelerating climate action in the region.

At the end of the two-day event, the participants presented the Youth4Pacific Declaration on Climate Change to the British High Commissioner to Fiji, George Edgar.

Samoan Youth and Climate Activist, Okalani Mariner says global leaders should respond to the challenge of this time with an intersectional lens prioritizing justice that promote an inclusive and just world.

“Climate forced displacement is not an adaptation measure and urge that gender justice and human rights be integrated with all climate responses and that putting the Pacific before profit is of paramount importance.”

More than 600 participants from 33 countries joined the Youth4Pacific gathering to talk about the future of our planet.