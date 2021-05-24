Pacific youth rally for climate justice

The youths of the Pacific will be out to make their voices heard when a massive march takes place in Glasgow, Scotland to mark Global Day of Action for Climate Justice.

Amongst those who will be spearheading the Pacific plight will be Brianna Fruean, who earlier this week told world leaders that if the Pacific is saved, the world can also be saved.

She is a Samoan climate justice activist and a member of the Pacific Climate Warriors delegation at COP26.

When she took to the stage in Glasgow to address the likes of US President Joe Biden, Fruean says it was a moment that she knew was for the Pacific people.

“You know it was almost like an emotional experience because it’s like trying to talk to leaders who continuously not listened. So how do we tell that story different? I think for years UN and big structures like this has expected Pacific Islanders to come and cry and to come and show them our pain and say, we are here please help us, please save us. And that’s not the story I wanted to tell, I wanted to tell that story of resilience.”

And while she is now the face of the region, Fruean says she has been inspired by many from our part of the world, including Fijian activists.

“I am not one person, I am a collective of many. I have been so lucky to be enriched by our Pasifika people. Many of my elders who come from Fiji too. I call them elders because I learn from them and wisdom too and a lot of them who say they are youth adjacent. People like George Nacewa, Alisi Nacewa, his wife, all people that you might but… Fenton Lutunatabua, they my mentors and they are the people who have guided me to come this far.”

Over 50,000 people are expected to march on Saturday, while events are also planned around the world, including in Fiji.