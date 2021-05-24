Pacific youth add voice to march

Rain and wind failed to dampen the spirits of 100,000 people who marched through the streets of Scotland today.

On the day COP 26 and the world marked the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice, the small Pacific region also added its voice on the streets of Glasgow.

Youth from the Pacific Islands with their country flags fluttering in the wind say they are so proud to see the world unite in the fight to save the planet and its future.

Reverend James Bhagwan, the General Secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches, says it’s admissible that the world is worried.

“This is a very important symbol when you see so many people turn out. It’s a reminder that despite what governments are saying and how slow many governments are moving on the Paris Agreement and their commitment to climate finance and loss and damage, the people want to see change. It’s also really heartening to see that as small as our Pacific presence is here this year with our government struggling to get a presence here, we are all here together to show that as a region, regardless of what island nation we come, on this issue the Pacific stands united and the Pacific stands together.”

Samoan Moemoana Schwenke says she wants the world to hear the plight and plea of the Pacific.

“We are marching for climate justice and to show our leaders that we are not drowning, we are fighting. Although we face the harshest effects of climate change, we are also the people leading the climate movement.”

The crowd was addressed by Greta Thunberg, who again told the world that leaders need to act and not talk.

Joining her were the likes of speakers such as Brianna Fruean, Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Vanessa Nakate and Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner.

Other demonstrations also took place in every corner of the world.