Virtual Concert to unite Pacific with the rest of the world

With a few hours to go for the first-ever Pacific Unite Virtual Concert, viewers will not only see the Pacific Island’s best artists perform, but will also be given tips on uniting to fight COVID-19.

United Nations Pacific Communications Officer Sanya Ruggiero says this will bring together the Pacific family to stand in solidarity in these times of crisis.

“This is about saying okay we are in this and we still got a long way to go for COVID and we need to and if we are going to succeed against COVID the only way we can do that is as a family.”

Article continues after advertisement

The concert has been organized by UN Pacific and will air at 7pm on FBC2 and at 7.30pm on FBCTV.

It will be hosted by Aunty Tala from the Laughing Samoans featuring artists from Fiji and 12 other Pacific Island countries.