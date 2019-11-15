Pacific Unite virtual concert to air live

Pacific Unite will be the first-ever virtual concert in the Pacific aiming to bring together leaders and people across the region to work together with the rest of the world.

This is in the fight against COVID-19.

The concert will be televised and digitally streamed tomorrow paying tribute to essential workers across the Pacific for what they’ve done so far to fight the pandemic and save lives.

Article continues after advertisement

UN Pacific Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says the Pacific Unite virtual concert is a call through music and art for continued solidarity in facing this unprecedented challenge together.

“Music and dance is the essence of this region and if those people around the world have something to show and to celebrate and to unite themselves, certainly the Pacific does too.”

UNAIDS Director Renata Ram says the concert has generated a lot of interest from artists and special acts all wanting to be part of the event.

“Choosing the final list of artists was a very tough decision for us to make. WE had only limited spots to offer. And just to note the Pacific truly does have amazing talent.”

The concert has been organized by UN Pacific and will air at 7pm tomorrow on FBC2 and at 7.30pm on FBCTV.

It will be hosted by Aunty Tala from the Laughing Samoans featuring artists from Fiji and 12 other Pacific Island Countries.