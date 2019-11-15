Pacific Transport introduces safe driving scheme

The Land Transport Authority has commended Pacific Transport Limited for introducing a safe driving and performance scheme.

LTA Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson says the scheme will undoubtedly lead to safety and performance improvements in customer service delivery.

Simpson says Pacific Transport measures all their drivers’ records, customer service, the safety and comfort of passengers, and rewards those with exemplary records on a monthly basis.

He adds this will not only result in enhanced safety and customer care, but costs will be reduced as well.

Simpson says the initiative will also inspire other operators to improve their services.