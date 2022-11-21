Pacific to be actively involved in bilateral trade: Koya

[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji’s Commerce and Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya says the Pacific is hopeful that it will have a stronger presence in the multilateral trading system following its meetings with World Trade Ministers.

He also highlighted that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the World Trade Organization and the Pacific Islands Forum.

Koya says the signing marks the renewal of cooperation that’s been happening for the last 22 years.

“ Fiji and other Pacific members have been a beneficiary to the activities organized under this cooperation organized between PIF’s and WTO and also as a beneficiary to other WTO programs such as the internship for Fijians and Pacific officials in Geneva on a short term basis.”

Koya adds that the trip to Fiji by a team from WTO demonstrates the organization’s dedication to hearing the views and voices of member countries, especially the vulnerable.

He further states that the Pacific Islands’ vulnerability is defined not only by our smallness, the isolation from key markets, and the impact of climate change and national disasters.

Following the meetings, Koya says WTO now has a better understanding of the realities of the Pacific economy.