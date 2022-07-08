Pacific strength lies in solidarity: Koya

[File Photo]

Like all families, we sometimes go through a rough patch but our strength lies in our resolve to work together as one Blue Pacific Continent.

This was highlighted by Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya in his opening remarks as the chair of the Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting in Suva today.

He says the implementation of the Suva Agreement, which was made last month to end a Pacific Islands Forum leadership row, will be one of the key topics of discussion in the meeting.

”Honourable Ministers, let us seize this opportunity and approach this meeting with open minds and take on the true Pacific Way by engaging at this meeting with a willingness to share ideas, participate in constructive dialogue and provide flexibility where needed”.

Koya says in order to think critically about broader global and regional trends, including geopolitics, Pacific leaders need to first ensure that they build their own solidarity as a family.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers from Pacific Islands Forum member states today will cover various issues such as the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, the Suva Agreement, climate change, the Rarotonga Treaty and related nuclear issues, climate change related sea level rise and maritime zones.

The meeting is a build-up to the Pacific Islands Forum that will be held in Suva next week.



