Students to benefit from Scholarship program

The Australian Government continues to strengthen its relationship with Pacific Island countries through the signing of an AUSD$66m agreement.

The Memorandum of Understanding is for a student exchange program that will begin next year.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says the Pacific Secondary School Scholarship Program is a four-year initiative.

The program provides Fijian students an opportunity to experience a different learning system and provide the chance for a better future for Fiji’s young ones.

“We have actually entered into an MOU which you have witnessed worth AUSD$66 million which has been approved by cabinet to outline the framework for cooperation for implementing the Pacific Secondary School Scholarship Programme.”

10 Fijian students will be selected to study in a selected Australia high school next year.