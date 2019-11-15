Pacific Regional Channel to boost learning in classrooms

The Education Ministry has launched the Pacific Regional Channel with over 800 video resources to help teachers across the country.

Minister Rosy Akbar is optimistic that the video content will encourage students to take up science subjects and mathematics which are mostly ignored.

The Minister believes COVID-19 has allowed the Ministry to adopt innovative learning methods.

“This channel comes at a very good time when we are re-thinking on ways to promote certain subjects and also to ensure our students are well prepared for their external exams. We are a month away from our external examinations and many school students are into their final stages of preparation.”

Akbar says this learning tool will assist students to produce better results in mathematics which has had the lowest pass rate in recent years.

“I would love to think that our teachers across the country will access these materials and integrate it into their daily classrooms and take advantage of these materials that can be used as supplementary resources.”

Director for the USP Centre for Flexible Learning Professor Som Naidu says the channel is easily accessible from any computer or mobile device.

“The video feed from that database can be hooked on to local televisions or broadcast possibilities there and over 800 video resources in stem areas have been added to this platform.”

Anyone who wants to access the resources simply has to do an online search using the keywords ‘Pacific Regional Channel’ and the results will show up immediately.