Pacific region faces tripple threat

The Pacific region is currently facing three deadly threats.

This was revealed by the Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, while officially welcoming Pacific Islands Forum leaders.

However, Bainimarama says the Pacific can balance these threats with the multitude of strengths and opportunities using our significant natural resources on land and in the ocean.

“Friends, we now find ourselves in the crossfire of these three C’s, three deadly C’s-COVID, climate, and conflict. Each factor dangerously compounding the other. That is the inescapable reality of the situation.”

Bainimarama says that the Pacific is seeing pronounced fluctuations in the strategically competitive relationships of the major powers as well as an emerging multi-polar system with some middle powers.

He adds that Russia’s war on Ukraine, coupled with bruised economies, must now also contend with spiraling global inflation and grave threats to our food security.