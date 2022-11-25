Pacific Recycling works on reducing landfill waste

[File Photo]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is calling on organizations involved in developing waste management strategies to start thinking about the benefits of recycling and refrain from dumping waste materials like paper, cardboard, PET bottles, tin cans, aluminium cans, and metal at landfill.

Founder Amitesh Deo says they understand that efforts are directed to bring waste materials from around the country and even outer islands to ensure communities have a safe and clean environment.

He says the recycling foundation has over 28 years of experience in waste management and recycling and it most certainly can share its expertise with such organizations.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder, Amitesh Deo

Deo adds that the team has been advocating for proper waste management and recycling through its projects that have been implemented in schools and communities.