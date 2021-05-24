Pacific proud to host global conference: Prasad

The Pacific region is proud to host the 7th Our Ocean Conference in Palau this week.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad says bringing the global dialogue to the region presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase the determination to protect our natural resources and mitigate climate change.

Delegates from over 60 countries are in Palau to attend the two-day conference, which begins tomorrow, to draw attention to the threats facing the world’s ocean.

The conference also aims to push leaders of countries and industries to commit to action that supports marine conservation and sustainable development.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau are attending the conference, which is co-hosted by United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry and Palau President, Surangel Whipps.

.@OurOceanPalau Congratulations @ClimateEnvoy 🇺🇸 @palaupresident 🇵🇼 . The #BluePacific is proud to host this global dialogue. Palau has a fantastic opportunity to showcase to the World its outsized determination to protect the #BluePacific and fight climate change. https://t.co/u3T5Uo5CM4 — Satyendra Prasad (@sprasadfj) April 11, 2022