News

Pacific proud to host global conference: Prasad

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
April 12, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Pacific region is proud to host the 7th Our Ocean Conference in Palau this week.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad says bringing the global dialogue to the region presents a fantastic opportunity to showcase the determination to protect our natural resources and mitigate climate change.

Delegates from over 60 countries are in Palau to attend the two-day conference, which begins tomorrow, to draw attention to the threats facing the world’s ocean.

Article continues after advertisement

The conference also aims to push leaders of countries and industries to commit to action that supports marine conservation and sustainable development.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau are attending the conference, which is co-hosted by United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry and Palau President, Surangel Whipps.

