Pacific Polytech introduces competency-based training

A new technical training institution, Pacific Polytech, has introduced Professional Development and Short-course Competency Training in Fiji.

Pacific Polytech Director Peni Taoi, while announcing the opening of the new institute, highlights that competency is lacking in many industries.

“We want people to go into the industry competent. There have been lots and lots of gaps, during my experience, a lot of gaps within, and there has been a gap between the institution and the industry.”

Polytech Advisor, Ganesh Chand says they will bring in experts from the industry to provide training in different areas of interest.

“Pacific Polytech is about competency. All our graduates, whether it’s short term or awards, we will confirm the competency so that the employer can hold us responsible and liable. That’s the new thing we are bringing in Fiji.”

20 experts will begin providing training today while talks are underway with another 200 in Suva, Nausori, Lautoka, and Tavua.