Pacific ministers focus on disaster risk reduction

Pacific Ministers.

20 ministers from across the Pacific are currently convening at an inaugural Pacific Disaster Risk Reduction Minister’s meeting in Nadi.

This is an opportunity to openly dialogue on how the region can be more risk-informed, given the current change in the climate.

The meeting is chaired by the Fijian Government in partnership with Pacific Commission (SPC) and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

A declaration of commitment by the Pacific Ministers after this three-day meeting will be presented at the Asia Pacific Conference of Ministers for Disaster Risk Reduction in Australia next week.

This declaration will provide an impactful voice, demanding political will for disaster issues faced by the region.