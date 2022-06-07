Pacific members to push for Fisheries Subsidies Agreement

The 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference has been regarded as the most important one for the organization and its Pacific members.

Pacific Islands Forum Director for Governance and Engagement, Sione Tekiteki says it will test whether the WTO can remain relevant and contribute to trade solutions and problems facing the global economy.

Fiji and other Small Island states are reeling from the effects of COVID-19 now compounded by rising food prices caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the growing challenges posed by climate change.

Tekiteki says the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, will be a priority for the Pacific at the upcoming Conference so that it does not undermine the rights of coastal states and does not place an onerous and disproportionate burden on Small Island states in the region.

Chair of the Pacific ACP WTO Members, Trade and Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya has also stressed the importance of the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement.

Koya says leaders must take account of the interests of Pacific members now and into the future, by preserving access fees which are important revenue sources.

The 12th WTO Ministerial Conference will be held take place from the 12-15 June in Switzerland.