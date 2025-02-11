Pacific media struggle with lack funding

Several Pacific Islands media organizations lack the financial capacity to operate, a key concern raised at the Annual Pacific Media Partnership Conference.

Media organizations like the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation, Tonga Broadcasting Corporation, and the Broadcasting and Publication Authority of Kiribati highlighted funding shortages and the need to address them to ensure equal access to services.

These organizations rely heavily on donor and international media assistance, while others have experienced reduced government grants.

Timoa Tokataam, CEO of BPA Kiribati, discussed the challenges of extending coverage to outer islands, particularly given their vulnerability to natural disasters and climate change.

He emphasized the need for transmitters to reach over 1,000 Kiribati residents, but cited funding as a major obstacle.

“The challenge that we have is the geographical setting how can we connect the scattered 33 islands within the 3.5 million square kilometres of vast oceans. However radio Kiribati is the only means to connecting these islands, some islands they don’t get internet but they do get radio reception.”

Viola Ulakai, CEO of Tonga Broadcasting Corporation, says they are struggling to implement a five-year digital transformation project due to a lack of funding and the absence of government grants, which has also made it difficult to retain staff.