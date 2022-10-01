Pacific looks to the U.S for solidarity: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] with US President Joe Biden [Source: Twitter]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Pacific looks to the U.S for solidarity and inspiration in tackling some of the gravest challenges the world faces now.

He was speaking at the Bicameral Bipartisan Members of Congress at Capitol Hill in Washington yesterday.

Hosted by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Bainimarama stated that this visit was the largest gathering of leaders from the vast Pacific region in the American capital ever.

Speaking on the important issue of climate change, he adds there is no science-based disagreement that can be made against the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions.

Bainimarama is grateful for the priority President Joe Biden has given to the fight against climate change during the first-ever summit of Pacific Island leaders.

Bainimarama, in his capacity as the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum stated that this this is an important step up in the right direction.

The Prime Minister says as America carries forward its effort to build consensus, it must that it has a friend in the South Pacific.

He stressed that the Pacific Island leaders will use all the influence they can wield, and proudly work beside the Biden administration to save this earth.

The Prime Minister conveyed his sincere thanks to the representatives and senators who have helped to keep a focus on the Blue Pacific alive in both these houses.

Bainimarama says some of the Pacific Island’s countries are barely 30 years old and Fiji’s new democracy is only eight-years-old.

He says the region would like to encourage far greater and more systematic interaction between parliaments in the Pacific and these two chambers.

Speaker, Pelosi thanked Bainimarama for his leadership of the PIF family and said that their visit to Capitol Hill will help to further strengthen solidarity with the Pacific in both houses.

She assured the Prime Minister that U.S support for the Pacific cuts across both parties.