Pacific lives dependent on ocean: Koroilavesau

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau says developed nations need to realize that the lives of Pacific islanders are dependent on the ocean.

Koroilavesau is part of Fiji’s delegation to the Our Ocean Conference in Palau, alongside Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and says developed countries need to act now in safeguarding the vast Pacific ocean and its resources.

“Our participation at the Ocean’s Conference is imperative. It provides a platform for us and the region to voice our concerns on the importance of what the ocean means in sustaining our culture, tradition, and livelihood, especially in our vulnerable communities.

Article continues after advertisement

The two-day conference which begins today will draw attention to the threats facing the world’s ocean.