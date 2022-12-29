Pacific leaders congratulate Rabuka

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Pacific Island leaders have congratulated Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his three-party coalition government.

In a congratulatory letter, the Prime Minister of Samoa Fiamè Naomi Mata’afa stated that she looks forward to working closely with her Fijian counterpart to enhance and strengthen friendship, cooperation, and partnership.

Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku has reaffirmed Tonga’s commitment to strengthening the relations between the two nations and that of the Pacific family.

The Melanesian Spearhead Group Secretariat Director General, Leonard Louma commended Rabuka for his strong leadership and commitment to the development of Fiji and the Pacific region.

Director MSG elaborated that the MSG is committed to working closely with the government to advance the interests and welfare of Pacific Islanders.

The Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says he stands ready to work with Rabuka and the government to advance the Pacific’s common aspirations.