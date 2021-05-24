Home

Pacific Leaders Commended in fight against climate change

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 14, 2021 6:30 am
[Source: Supplied]

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, says she is proud of Pacific Leaders who traveled thousands of miles to have their voices heard by world leaders.

Scotland earlier appealed to leaders of developed nations to close the gap on ongoing negotiations as millions of lives and livelihoods are under threat in climate-vulnerable countries.

She says the small Island States and those facing the harshness of climate change need inclusive, just, and equitable action.

“If we fail to address this issue which we didn’t create, if we fail to do that then we all lose because we will lose some of the precious, some of the most beautiful, ecologically wonderful countries in our world and no one in our commonwealth is ready to do that, we are all fighting.”

Scotland who has been vocal on the issue around climate change has complimented Pacific leaders.

“They just don’t speak with their head, they speak with their heart and it’s very hard not to listen when someone uses head and heart, just look what Frank Bainimarama has done in terms of his leadership for the Pacific and in relation to the ocean.”

She adds that funds also need to be accessible to the smallest and most vulnerable countries that currently have difficulties tapping into finance due to a lack of capacity and data.

