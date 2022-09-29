Pacific Leaders begin milestone summit

[Photo: Pacific Island Forum]

Pacific Islands Forum Leaders begun a milestone summit in Washington, as part of two days of engagement and talanoa with the Biden administration.

The sessions will discuss and shape the region’s collective partnership with the United States Government, particularly as it reviews and looks to strengthen its engagement in the Pacific region.

Framed around the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent Climate action, the meetings provide an opportunity to discuss key regional priorities including, strategic partnerships, climate resilience and clean energy, trade and economic recovery, maritime domain, and law enforcement.

PIF Secretary General Henry Puna says this is a historic meeting for our region and under the guidance of the Leaders, he is confident that they will secure and build a partnership that will support the realisation of our Leaders vision and ambitions as outlined in the 2050 Strategy.

The United States is a founding dialogue partner to the Pacific Islands Forum.

The meeting will culminate in a discussion with US President Biden today on the strategic importance of the Pacific, and the future of US-Pacific relations.

It is understood the face-to-face discussion with President Biden will be like a Leaders Retreat, with an outcomes document to serve as a summary of the meeting.

The leaders will be hosted to a Presidential Dinner at the White House as the formal end to the program