Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme recruitment continues

Sixty-five Fijians will have an opportunity to work in Australia under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

This comes after Australian labour hiring employer, Whales Regional Workforce paid a courtesy visit to the Employment Permanent Secretary, Osea Cawaru.

Whales Regional Workforce under the Labour Mobility Scheme is a newly approved employer and the first PLS employer to visit Fiji to recruit workers this year.

Cawaru says the new employer is in Fiji to interview National Employment Centre registered clients and to recruit 65 Fijians to work in the meat industry in Victoria, Australia.

Cawaru emphasized that Fijians look forward to this great opportunity since most of them were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WRW team commended the good turn-out during the interview and the commitment of the Fijian Government, through the Employment Ministry, for the well-coordinated administrative work and COVID-safe protocols implemented during the interviewing of potential candidates.

The Permanent Secretary for Employment has reminded potential Fijian workers to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols and minimize social gatherings as they await mobilization, and to avoid any disruptions as they prepare for their departure once selected.