Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|
Full Coverage

News

Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme recruitment continues

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 7, 2022 7:58 am
Australian labour hiring employer, Whales Regional Workforce paid a courtesy visit to the Employment Permanent Secretary, Osea Cawaru. [Source: DINFO]

Sixty-five Fijians will have an opportunity to work in Australia under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.

This comes after Australian labour hiring employer, Whales Regional Workforce paid a courtesy visit to the Employment Permanent Secretary, Osea Cawaru.

Whales Regional Workforce under the Labour Mobility Scheme is a newly approved employer and the first PLS employer to visit Fiji to recruit workers this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Cawaru says the new employer is in Fiji to interview National Employment Centre registered clients and to recruit 65 Fijians to work in the meat industry in Victoria, Australia.

Cawaru emphasized that Fijians look forward to this great opportunity since most of them were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WRW team commended the good turn-out during the interview and the commitment of the Fijian Government, through the Employment Ministry, for the well-coordinated administrative work and COVID-safe protocols implemented during the interviewing of potential candidates.

The Permanent Secretary for Employment has reminded potential Fijian workers to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols and minimize social gatherings as they await mobilization, and to avoid any disruptions as they prepare for their departure once selected.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.