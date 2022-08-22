Regional officers deliberate on policing issues

17th Annual Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Women Advisory Network in Nadi.

Several women in policing from across the region are convening at the 17th Annual Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Women Advisory Network in Nadi.

The two-day event is an opportunity to discuss challenges and barriers that female officers face in the workplace.

Bereta Naisua, the Chair of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Women Advisory Network says the love for a safe community has brought these officers together to strategize on how they can continue to be effective female leaders.

“Being a leader in a male-dominated workforce, we have conquered the same challenge that gender itself is a real challenge in all aspects of policing.”

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa also shared her journey to becoming the first female Prime Minister of Samoa, one filled with lots of challenges and barriers.

“Very often it still happens to me I’m sitting around a village meeting, church meeting, I’m sitting around a cabinet table, I’m sitting around a caucus table and they’re putting forward a particular point of view, you know as women we see the world as women, you know we can’t see it as men see it.”

Nicholas Brown the Executive Director of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police says policing diverse communities in the region requires collaboration from all stakeholders.

“Our jobs as police officers are all about reducing harm to our communities. Men don’t have all the answers, that’s why need you women to have that strong voice to work together.”

These police officers are discussing ways to minimize challenges so they can make room for other young female officers to step up.