Pacific Islands Chief of Police holds biannual meeting

The Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Executive Leaders Team held the first of its biannual meetings this morning.

PICP Chair and Fiji’s Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho in opening the virtual meeting commended fellow PICP Chiefs of Police and affiliated organisations for the work and support rendered to Pacific member countries during the pandemic and natural disasters.

Qiliho says Policing undoubtedly played a leading role in ensuring the safety, security and prosperity of respective nations and acknowledged the roles played by regional partners Australia and New Zealand in assisting with recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

The Police Commissioner says as most nations are on the road to recovery following the global pandemic, members are looking to enhance information sharing and in-country support training and capacity building.

Qiliho highlighted that borders are opening up, the movement of goods and people are continuing, and as such the security landscape will be evolving.

He adds that Pacific Countries must be prepared for the impacts global situations will have on policing and security.

Qiliho also commended other Police Chiefs for their ability to be progressive in their way of thinking and in ensuring business continuity.

He stressed that their joint efforts of progressing initiatives of importance to Pacific Countries during these challenging times are a testament of our collective will in making our Blue Pacific – Safer, Together”.