Pacific Island War Memorial unveiled today

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama attended the virtual unveiling of the Pacific Islands War Memorial today.

The virtual unveiling was hosted by New Zealand at New Zealand’s High Commissioner’s residence in Suva.

Bainimarama was joined by the President Major General (Retired) Jioji Konrote, Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Minister Defence Inia Setuiratu and relevant stakeholders.

The memorial is to acknowledge the contribution of Pacific island countries including Fiji to military conflicts and the bonds shared with New Zealand.

Following the unveiling of the conch shell at the memorial, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the shell is a show of acknowledgment to those that fought side by side with New Zealand during the First and Second World War.

Speaking to FBC News from New Zealand, Michel Tuffery, the artist that designed the monument says Pacific island countries need to be acknowledged for their collaboration over the years.

“This will time that we get a chance for us to part take in something so significant that is way overdue. We are so grateful to the New Zealand government and the community here that were behind this project to make it actually happen.”

The design also represents the connection of Pacific island nations and the shared history, culture, politics, people, language and interests.