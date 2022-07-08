Pacific Island States to make use of global attention

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General, Henry Puna

The Pacific region is contending with intensifying geostrategic competition, which has catapulted it to the center of global attention this year.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General, Henry Puna says the member states must maximize every opportunity that this increased attention presents.

“We must protect the sanctity of our solidarity and leverage as the Blue Pacific Continent and as one Pacific Forum family. To this end, I welcome the Suva Agreement that was concluded last month. The agreement provides us the course we must steer to maintain our continued solidarity.”

Article continues after advertisement

Puna acknowledged Pacific Islands Forum member states for navigating a world that has been unravelled by the pandemic.

The three-day Pacific Islands Forum will begin in Suva next Tuesday.