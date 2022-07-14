Pacific Island countries record an increase in criminal activities

Crime rates in the Pacific have increased dramatically says Officer in Charge of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Marie Cauchois.

Speaking at the ‘Dialogue on Crime: Fiji and Solomon Islands’ in Suva today, she says that criminals are targeting our region, and this issue needs to be looked at seriously.

She says hard drugs such as methamphetamine have recently been seized from Fiji and Tonga.

“We are here now in the race against time, organized crime groups are sparing no efforts in taking advantage of the crisis, they are ahead in the game, and they are identifying new routes, and selling falsified vaccines to exploit those who have lost their livelihoods.”

Ministry of Defense Acting Permanent Secretary, Joji Dumukoro says criminals are using new methods, since the pandemic which has led the enforcement agencies to adapt and implement effective responses to keep our community safe.

“Well-organized crime continues to thrive internationally and generate billions of dollars for illicit activities, such as counterfeit goods, child exploitation, human trafficking cyber-crime, sex crime, wildlife smuggling, arms smuggling, trafficking of hard drugs, illegal logging, and many more.”

Various youth group leaders and non-profit organizations are taking part in the two-day workshop, where they are looking at innovative ways to reduce crime rates.