Pacific is custodian of largest ocean: Koya

Minister for Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Massive subsidies by large industrial fishing countries have led to the overfishing of oceans, and this needs to stop.

This was the case put forward by Minister for Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya while speaking at the World Trade Organizations’ Fisheries Subsidies Agreement.

Koya highlighted that while Fiji and the Pacific might be small, they are custodians of the largest ocean resources, and 50% of the tuna fished comes from the same Pacific Ocean.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the agreement is necessary to protect the Pacific’s way of life, food security, and development opportunities.

Koya adds the region has managed its fish resources very well.

“The fishing subsidies negotiations are not just an agreement for us, it is about our livelihoods, our survival and our ability to grow as a nation. It is about making sure that we protect our resources for our future generations, including the lives of our fisher folk, which I talked about earlier.”

The Minister has told the WTO meeting that fish is the only resource the Pacific has and owns.

He adds the rest of the world wants a piece and while they have no objections, it has to be done sustainably with Pacific interests at the fore.