Pacific Heads of Nurses meeting starts today

The Heads of Nursing from Pacific Island countries will convene in Nadi today for a 3 day meeting to discuss the importance of health services.

This will be the first time for such meeting to take place and it’s aimed at reflecting and increasing recognition of the essential role nurses play in our society.

The meeting will provide nurses with a platform to engage with Directors of Clinical Services and the Directors of Public Health enabling them to better influence and drive health priorities and policies in the region.

Organized by the Pacific Community with the assistance of other stakeholders, the meeting is seen as a timely one with 2020 being the Year of the Nurse and Midwife.