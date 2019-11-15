Home

News

Pacific governments need to invest to open borders

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 23, 2020 7:16 am

The World Bank says Pacific governments and their partners will have to invest significantly in testing and tracing capabilities of COVID-19 to stand a chance of opening its borders.

In its latest analysis named, How Could the Pacific Restore International Travel, it recommended that Pacific Island take a phased approach to resume international travel to the region in order to safeguard against COVID-19 outbreaks and ensure a steady economic recovery.

It says each country will have to weigh this financial burden with the potential benefits of resuming international travel.

Article continues after advertisement

The report further says assuming that the wide distribution of the current COVID-19 vaccines will take months, any new-normal travel arrangements are unlikely to be in place before late 2021.

The World Bank adds that based on this proposed timeline, economic activity across the Pacific could remain depressed for another 9-18 months.

To help address this, the World Bank’s second phase of COVID-19 support to the region will focus on helping countries address the economic and social impacts of the pandemic, support businesses, safeguard jobs, and advance the reforms needed to speed recovery towards broad-based and sustainable growth.

