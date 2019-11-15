Pacific Faculty of Policing to strengthen leadership in the region

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho earlier this week co-officiated the opening of the Pacific Faculty of Policing (PFP).

This is based within the Australian Institute of Police Management (AIPM) facilities with the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Qiliho co-officiated the institute’s opening alongside his Australian counterpart Commissioner Reece Kershaw.

The Pacific Faculty of Policing is expected to strengthen Pacific Police leadership capabilities through the various leadership programs offered through the Institute that are tailor-made for pacific policing needs.

The programs offered include various leadership components and Academic (Post Grad) studies.

The AIPM is a recognized Institute for Leadership programs across Australia and is an accredited University for graduate programs.

The Commissioner of Police on behalf of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police – PICP thanked the Australian Government and in particular the Australian Federal Police (AFP) for this tremendous initiative aimed at strengthening and empowering capacities and capabilities of future Pacific Police leaders.

According to the Pacific Faculty of Policing Leadership Development Guide 2020, the PFP has aligned all programs to the Pacific Police Leadership Development Framework with the main purpose of bringing together police executives and senior supervisors from across the South Pacific region for professional development opportunities.