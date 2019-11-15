Pacific faces threats of pests and diseases

The Pacific’s agriculture sector is facing threats with the spread of the Fall Army Worm, the Bogia disease and the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles.

Pacific Community Deputy Director Audrey Aumua says this is causing devastation to the coconut industry, rice and maize crops.

Aumua says with the newly launched Plant Health Lab, the SPC Plant Health team will now closely monitor the situation and help counter these serious invasive species.

“So I guess the caution for us is that we have to be really careful moving forward as we are now working in a very restrictive environment and ensuring that invasive species don’t take hold of this region. In particular, we are in a time of ongoing threats of pests and decisions related to both animal and human health are emerging and are exacerbated because of climate change.”

Aumua says these species are also affecting farm production.

The SPC in partnership with the Australian government yesterday opened a new Plant Health Laboratory to respond to emerging biosecurity threats including pests and diseases.