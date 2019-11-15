Pacific Energy donates over $75,000 to PM's Relief Fund

The Pacific Energy Limited yesterday donated $75,932.60 to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

The funds collected were proceeds from the campaign by Pacific Energy Limited whereby every litre bought by customers, two cents is directed towards the relief fund drive for the company.

The donation is part of their nationwide campaign to raise funds for Fiji’s COVID-19 response as well as to assist victims of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the funds will greatly assist those Fijian families that have been affected by TC Harold and the global pandemic.

Pacific Energy will continue its campaign in the next two months and they aim to raise about $250,000.