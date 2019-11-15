Home

Pacific economies urged to find new markets

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
February 13, 2020 4:53 pm
Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the trade Ministers Meeting. [Source: Fiji Government]

Trade minsters have been challenged to chart a path for the region, in what’s described as a rapidly changing global landscape.

Pacific Island Forum members met in Suva this morning and Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum advised them that the status quo has to change.

Sayed-Khaiyum has reinforced the same message as other officials this week, Asia is the way to go for Fiji and its neighbours.

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

He adds that while Australia and New Zealand will continue to be key partners, the imbalance in trade can’t be ignored.

“They have been good development partners but we also need to understand that the economic disparities between Australia, New Zealand and the rest of the Pacific Island countries is quite significant. It’s within that context that we need to expand these relationships”.

The Trade Ministers have to come up with a comprehensive plan to protect and grow the regional economy.


Trade Ministers Meeting 2020

The Acting Prime Minister also suggests finding solutions to labour mobility issues especially with Fiji having to import workers for many sectors.

