Pacific diplomacy put to the test

Pacific regional diplomacy will be put to the test tomorrow during the 51st Pacific Islands Forum Meeting.

The leaders will be deliberating on how the region will be dealing with the various challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, global political instability, and climate change, amongst other pressing issues.

The Forum Chair, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, reminded all the leaders earlier today that they are the custodians of Pacific regionalism who have a responsibility to preserve it.

Bainimarama says unity is not enough if the region is to address current domestic challenges amidst a changing global political environment.

“In addition to unity, we need a vision and we need a plan. This brings me to the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. I am pleased to note that we will have the opportunity to consider the strategy in our retreat on Thursday. “

Bainimarama adds that the 2050 Strategy will be a significant tool as the Pacific is often caught in the midst of a hotly competitive global geo-political landscape.

Forum Secretary General Henry Puna says the 2050 Strategy will capitalize on the region’s shared opportunities, leverage our shared strengths and resources, and combat our challenges together.

“It will become our guiding document as we look to secure our future and re-position ourselves in an evolving global context.”

The 2050 Strategy should be finalized at this Forum and represents a unique opportunity for the region to develop long-term approaches to critical challenges such as climate change, sustainable development and security using seven thematic approaches.