Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Pacific Destination invests in sanitizer machine

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 30, 2020 6:00 am
In an effort to assist the country in remaining COVID contained, Pacific Destinations Fiji unveiled their new ULV Electric Cold Fogger that will be able to sanitize the company’s fleet of vehicles in a thorough manner.

In an effort to assist the country in remaining COVID contained, Pacific Destinations Fiji unveiled their new ULV Electric Cold Fogger.

The machine will be able to sanitize the company’s fleet of vehicles in a thorough manner.

Managing Director James Sowane says despite the current and future challenges facing the tourism industry they remain positive and are working towards ensuring that their developed Service Protocols are tested.

Article continues after advertisement

He says their investment in the ULV Cold Fogger using a quality disinfectant is part of the ongoing efforts to raise their service standards.

Sowane adds that he is grateful that the Ministry of Health has rated their transport services to their required standard for the transportation of arriving Fiji citizens and residents on the weekly repatriation flights.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.