Pacific Destination invests in sanitizer machine

In an effort to assist the country in remaining COVID contained, Pacific Destinations Fiji unveiled their new ULV Electric Cold Fogger.

The machine will be able to sanitize the company’s fleet of vehicles in a thorough manner.

Managing Director James Sowane says despite the current and future challenges facing the tourism industry they remain positive and are working towards ensuring that their developed Service Protocols are tested.

He says their investment in the ULV Cold Fogger using a quality disinfectant is part of the ongoing efforts to raise their service standards.

Sowane adds that he is grateful that the Ministry of Health has rated their transport services to their required standard for the transportation of arriving Fiji citizens and residents on the weekly repatriation flights.